10 Minute Highlights from Senator Johnson’s Expert Panel
Senator Johnson's Covid panel was excellent. Highlights and take home messages from Senator Johnson with Drs Cole, Risch, Thorp, Marik, Kory, McCullough, Wiseman, Malone, Alexander, and others.
On December 15th, 2022 we posted an indexed and time stamped video of the entire three hour round table of Senator Johnson with top US experts, regarding the so called covid-19 “vaccines”.
Here is very brief video material presenting the most important take home messages.
Ten Minute Summary Of U.S. Senator Ron Johnson's 3-Hour Washington D.C. COVID-19 Round table Meeting: