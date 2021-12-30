Recently we reviewed the recent VAERS data of death and carnage from the criminal and forced injections; and we looked at the medical details of 12 of the many children killed with them.

The emotional suffering of the children’s families is something we can imagine, but not truly know or share.

Ernesto Ramirez lost his beloved 16 year old son. Ernesto Junior was a healthy boy; but he collapsed and died days after Pfizer’s poison was injected into him. Junior’s autopsy was predictable: his heart was destroyed. Cells throughout his young body, were genetically modified by the injection. They produced and filled his blood stream with poisonous spike proteins. These spike proteins targeted the abundant ACE2 receptors within his young heart, and destroyed it.

There are no safe or effective vaccines for covid-19. Even if there were though, children would have no need for them.

Drs Jessica Rose and Peter McCullough are highly qualified researchers who reported a 19 fold increase in myocarditis (inflamed hearts) in 12-15 yr olds following the covid injections. This research has been oppressed by the covid agenda criminals but here it is direct to you.

Read Report [PDF]

Please pray for Mr Ramirez. Join us also please in thanking him for enduring the pain to share his tragic story, in order to prevent others from suffering the consequences of the same deadly mistake.

Source