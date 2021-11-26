The covid injections, including the unknown mixture of placebos, mRNA injections, and who knows what else amidst the variety of injectables in the big secret experiment void of proper disclosure or consent, are at least five times as likely to kill elderly persons as covid.

But even before the injections, the covid criminal enterprise and their minions started the culling. Here are four of the ways.

Four ways to cull the elderly (in addition to the injections)