Today, you will hear from over forty distinguished experts who are uniting their voices in support of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich. These medical, legal, and scientific professionals have carefully examined the evidence surrounding the COVID operation and the injection campaigns, and they have reached a sobering conclusion: leaders at the highest levels, including officials from the Robert Koch Institute, acted in ways that violated science, ethics, and human rights.

Dr. Fuellmich has courageously exposed these crimes against humanity, bringing truth to light at great personal cost. His imprisonment is not just unjust, it is an attack on justice itself. The experts you will see testify that Germany is not alone in facing this crisis of corruption and deception. Across the world, people are standing up for truth, health, and freedom.

We call on you to listen closely, to consider the weight of these testimonies, and to join us in demanding justice. Dr. Reiner Fuellmich must be freed. The restoration of human rights, health, and the rule of law depends on it.

How you can help Dr. Reiner Fuellmich in his legal battle

Donate to his defense:

GiveSendGo campaign: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

Stripe: https://icic.law/en/support/

Direct bank transfers (please specify purpose, e.g. “for legal expenses of defense proceedings” or “donation for discretionary use”): IBAN: DE44 8206 4088 0002 2241 86 BIC: GENODEF1ESA Bank: VR Bank Ihre Heimatbank e. G. Account owner: Gisela Pelzer, Bebra, Germany (ICIC accounting)



Send encouragement to Reiner:

Letters and postcards are deeply appreciated.

Address:

JVA Bremervoerde

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Steinberg 75

D - 27432 Bremervoerde

Germany

Note: Only letters and postcards may be sent. No books or parcels. Stamps may be included.

Learn more about his case: