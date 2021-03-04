5 awful facts about WHO’s Tedros Adhanom
Tedros Adhanom, director of the WHO, has a questionable history, and blends well with his accomplices in the Criminal Covid Enterprise. But WHO is Dr. Tedros Adhanom?
In this video, Keean Bexte from Rebel News reveals five little known and alarming facts about Dr. Tedros, the current head of the World Health Organization (the WHO). It is good for us all to be aware of Tedros’ questionable history, because the policies of the WHO widely and directly affect countries within the UN.