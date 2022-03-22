Yesterday the World Council for Health held a public forum involving various experts regarding cell phone radiation, 5G, and their effects on human and ecologic health.

We provided a good preamble to this event in Yesterday’s morning post.

The meeting was disrupted by a sophisticated but perverse computer hack. It occurred early in Dr Pri Bander’s power point presentation. The hackers’ perverse images and gruesome scenes including beastiality took over the screens, and the meeting had to be shut down, before making a brief and partial recovery.

Despite all the things we have shared, considered, discussed, and exposed at the WCH, we were never hacked like this before.

Our critics may be comfortable with gruesome and perverse imagery, but they appear to be very uncomfortable with an open scientific and academic forum discussing EMF radiation, 5G, or injectable nanotechnology. What do they have to hide? What are they afraid will be revealed?

Though this exceptional WCH meeting agenda, was cut extremely short, there was some discussion. A few interesting things stand out from that. The organization 5G Virus News from Turkey exposed that Bill Gates and Microsoft, are also central and controlling players in the global 5G roll out. Why are the same people that funded “gain of function” research, and rolled out the covid agenda, viruses, and injections, also deeply invested in the simultaneous roll out of 5G?

Also before Dr Bandera was cut short, she related that current EMF levels on Earth are 10 to the power of 18 (that is 1,000,000,000,000,000,000) times higher than natural levels.

Let us not be deterred by big tech’s hack of the WCH 5G event. Rather, let it inspire us to inquire further and shine more light on these subjects: EMF, 5G, and undisclosed nanotechnology in forced covid injections.

If you have not glanced at yesterday’s post please do. It is a good gateway into the subject of EMF radiation and 5G.

We will be increasing our security at the WCH against cyber-attacks, and rescheduling yesterday’s important lecturers including Dr Pri Bandera and Arthur Firstenberg.

Here Yuval Noah Harari, the Lead Advisor to Klaus Schwab describes how technology now exists such that a dystopian surveillance state is “now possible”.

Original Video

La Quinta Columna (The Fifth Column) is a group that has researched and published extensively on nanotechnology in the forced injections and 5G. Here is a two minute video in which they present a simple experiment, utilizing a smart phone, to test for radio-signaling from nanotech devices within any of us who were deceived and coerced into the misrepresented and dangerous injections. If reliable, this may also be a simple tool to help discover which people who, though they were coerced into the injections, were fortunate to receive the placebo.

Original Video

Lastly, here are some quick tips to start reducing your exposure to dangerous EMF radiation: