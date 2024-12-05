Laura Chambers, a resident of Calgary’s Ward 9, delivered a bold and impassioned deputation to Calgary City Council on November 18, 2024. Her speech focused on issues of governance, accountability, and the influence of international agreements on local policy. Chambers’ presentation posed critical questions about the city's authority, transparency, and commitment to its electorate.

The Roots of Municipal Influence

In her address, Chambers traced the origins of Calgary’s current governance practices to Canada’s 1992 signing of the United Nations’ Partners for Climate Protection, spearheaded by former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney. She highlighted how this agreement aligned municipalities like Calgary with global organizations, such as the World Economic Forum and ICLEI (International Council for Local Environmental Initiatives). Chambers argued that these affiliations have restructured local governance in ways that undermine democratic accountability and public trust.

Questioning Oaths and Allegiances

A central theme of Chambers' presentation was the lack of traditional oaths to public office by municipal officials. Instead, she stated, elected representatives sign the Municipal Act Declaration of Office, which she described as a contract binding them to a corporate entity rather than the citizens of Calgary. Chambers challenged the council to produce their oaths of office, asserting that their failure to do so would signal an abdication of their responsibilities as public trustees.

A Call to Revisit Contracts and Policies

Chambers urged the council to publicly review and rescind international contracts and public-private partnerships that she claimed compromise the city’s sovereignty. She emphasized that no government level has the legal authority to implement foreign mandates without the explicit consent of its constituents. Her conclusion called for transparency, legal accountability, and the reassertion of democratic governance within 30 days.

Chambers' speech serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of accountability and the enduring vigilance required to uphold democratic principles.