This detailed article, coauthored by 19 top medical doctors and lawyers, ultimately calls for the prosecution of many covid criminals in high offices. This includes medical regulators like the colleges of physicians and surgeons who have persecuted many good doctors including myself for any action or word that opposes the criminal covid agenda. This excellent article’s authors include James Thorp, Thomas Renz, Christiane Northrup, Charles Lively, Peter Breggin, Richard Bartlett, Neil Karrow, Steve Kirsch, James Welsh, Phil Euell, Ryan Cole, Jeff Childers, Bryan Ardis, Benjamin Marble, Eric Feintuch, Canadian MD Daniel Nagase, Richard Urso, Paul E Marik, and Peter A. McCullough. Source The Gazette of Medical Sciences.

