Dr Mark Trozzi

Dr Mark Trozzi

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Wendy Fachon's avatar
Wendy Fachon
14h

I left my job in health insurance to focus on preventive care back, because as early as 2010, I was analyzing the numbers and reaching the conclusion that RI's health care system was unsustainable. I experienced the failings of the system as it continued to deteriorate. As an Independent voter, I have already cast my ballot for Vic Mellor, because his plan makes sense. No matter the party affiliation, I encourage Rhode Islanders to learn more about Vic Mellor's plan to fix our system.

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Marion Sampson's avatar
Marion Sampson
16h

A great man of integrity and life experience. If I lived in the US, I would broadcast this in Rhode Island.

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