“Our healthcare system, it’s on the brink of collapse, as we all know, especially in the state of Rhode Island.”

Vic Mellor said that to a room full of supporters this year, and few Rhode Islanders would argue with him. Premiums keep climbing. Hospitals are under strain. Families are paying more every month for coverage that still leaves them with surprise bills and confusing statements.

Plenty of politicians agree the system is broken. What sets Vic apart is the next thing he said:

“I’m not much of a talker. I’m a doer.”

On Tuesday, November 3, voters in Rhode Island’s 2nd Congressional District can send that doer to Washington.

Who Vic Is

Vic Mellor is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, a father and grandfather, and a builder. He grew up in Woonsocket and spent thirty years running a business that gave working families real jobs and steady paychecks. Now he’s come home to fight for the state that raised him.

He isn’t a career politician, and he isn’t for sale. That’s the core of his campaign: independent, unbought, and built in Rhode Island.

A Healthcare Plan, Not a Talking Point

Most candidates promise to “fix healthcare.” Vic wrote the plan.

He is a founding member and sponsor of the Great American Health Alliance (GAHA), a national effort to move healthcare away from a system that reacts to illness and toward one that invests in health, prevention, and personal choice. GAHA’s work is now in front of Congress as the Great American Healthcare Plan, H.R. 8324.

Hear it from Vic himself:

The plan rests on a few simple ideas:

You control your health dollars

It expands Health Savings Accounts so families, not insurance companies, decide how their healthcare money is spent.

You know the price up front

Hospitals and insurers would have to post clear prices, so you know what a visit or procedure costs before you walk in. No more surprise bills.

Americans stop overpaying for drugs

Vic has made it a central promise that Americans should never pay more for prescription drugs than people in other countries. That means reining in the middlemen who drive up costs.

Prevention gets rewarded

The plan expands access to nutrition, fitness, and preventive care instead of waiting until people get sick.

Some of these reforms have already started as executive orders; but as Vic puts it, an executive order isn’t permanent.

“We need to codify it and make it law, and that’s what we’re gonna do.”

He couldn’t sign the bill himself because he isn’t in Congress yet. Rhode Island, you can change that!

Vic has also refused to take money from the industry he’s trying to reform. “I will not accept a penny from any of them, and I haven’t, and I never will,” he said. “It’s about the future of our country. It’s about our kids.”

A Plan to Rebuild Rhode Island

Healthcare is only one piece of Vic’s agenda.

Housing

Vic brings real construction experience to the housing crisis. His plan speeds up homebuilding, puts local trades to work, and directs federal housing funds to first-time buyers, veterans, and working families.

Jobs

Rhode Island can’t settle for minimum-wage jobs. Vic wants to bring real investment into the state and build industries with good-paying careers at every level, from entry to executive.

Roads and bridges

Rhode Islanders know the roads are a mess. Vic is calling for a “Big Audit” of every federal infrastructure dollar, so the money goes into our streets and bridges instead of disappearing into waste.

Community

Long before this campaign, Vic was investing his own resources in local churches, homeless ministries, youth sports, and neighborhoods across the state. His focus has always been keeping kids off the streets and families strong.

Relationships That Bring Resources Home

Rhode Island has watched investment pour into other states, while Rhode Island’s delegation stays stuck in partisan fights. Vic has pledged to work with anyone who will bring jobs and prosperity home. People over politics.

His work with GAHA has already put him alongside members of Congress pushing for real healthcare reform. Rhode Islanders from every walk of life have noticed. His supporters include former New England Patriot Matt Light, Cranston Mayor Ken Hopkins, and grassroots veterans and parents’ groups.

Your Vote on November 3

Vic said it best:

“We have to change the trajectory that we’re on. It’s unsustainable.”

Here’s how to help make that change:

Vote on Tuesday, November 3. Find your polling place and hours at VicMellor.com

Voting by mail? Fill out your ballot and return it according to the state’s instructions. The campaign can help if you have questions.

Need a ride? Request one through the campaign’s site.

Have a few hours? Sign up to volunteer on Election Day.

Not in Rhode Island? Share this post with friends and family who are!