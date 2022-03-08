Do you recall our Dec 14, 2021 newsletter, entitled Dr Andrew Hill. $40 Million. 504,000 People Die? Excerpt:

“In October 2020 Dr Andrew Hill was tasked to report to the World Health Organization on the dozens of new studies from around the world suggesting that Ivermectin could be a remarkably safe and effective treatment for COVID-19. But on January 18th 2021, Dr Hill published his findings on a pre-print server. His methods lacked rigour, the review was low quality and the extremely positive findings on ivermectin were contradicted by the conclusion. In the end, Dr Hill advised that, “Ivermectin should be validated in larger appropriately controlled randomized trials before the results are sufficient for review by regulatory authorities.”

The researcher seeking a global recommendation on ivermectin had instead recommended against it. What were his reasons for doing so? Were his conclusions justified? Or were external forces influencing his about-face?

One year on, this film recalls exactly what happened from the perspective of somebody that experienced it first hand; Dr Tess Lawrie. The video also features contributions from Dr Pierre Kory and Dr Paul Marik who worked closely with Dr Hill during the same time frame.” from Oracle Films.

A Letter to Dr Andrew Hill from Dr Tess Lawrie / Oracle Films

Original Video

The evidence is overwhelming and keeps piling up

Ivermectin is a cheap and safe drug. It works great for covid. It alone reduces death by 85%. The covid “pandemic” was an excuse for a global state of emergency, which was the excuse for: a global dictatorship; lock-downs and other human rights abuses; and the authorization of the forced “experimental” covid injections which have killed millions of people (so far), injured many more, and made record profits for the murderous criminals running the scam, including Bill Gates who has profited more than 200 billion dollars. The existence of a safe treatment for covid would end the “pandemic”, the “state of Emergency”, the lock-downs, antisocial distancing, forced face-muzzles and all the rest of it. A safe effective treatment would also end the forced covid “vaccines” along with their massive profits, and unprecedented killing by injection. We have known since 2020 that ivermectin is a safe affordable and very effective treatment for covid. The “pandemic” should have ended then; the dying should have ended then; and the deadly “experimental” forced injections should have never gotten off the ground. That is why Gates, Tedros, Fauci, and all their meat-puppets in governments, medical licensing bodies, and dinosaur media, have worked so hard at lying about ivermectin. This is also why truth telling doctors across Canada and around the world, including myself, have been the target of these criminals. Because, we will not submit; we will not join the lies; we will tell the truth; we will defend humanity.

I am extremely grateful and honored to be among the truth tellers, regardless of the systematic institutional persecution and epic financial losses. When it comes to covid, many scientists and doctors took the wide and crooked path; while few took the straight and narrow.

One of the physicians I most admire in the world is Dr Tess Lawrie. I am extremely honored to serve with her as a fellow steering committee member of the World Council for Health. She is meticulous in intellect and virtue. She is absolutely one of the hardest working experts in the world who is committed to saving lives and restoring human rights. Please take a moment to pray or meditate for her health, strength, happiness, and mission success.

Dr Andrew Hill is a very different story; a tragic and dark story. In my opinion, he is a scientist who sold his soul. Millions of people have died, and our world remains in shambles, partly because Hill bowed to Bill Gates, obstructed ivermectin, and kept the killing and abuse of mankind going… For money, of course.

In the days ahead we will present two new studies showing once again ivermectin’s virtues for treating and preventing covid; as well as how poorly remdesivir compares. We’ll also suggest who to sue, and help to charge criminally, for your personal suffering or the loss of loved ones due to covid without ivermectin, or from the forced injections.