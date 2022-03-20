Those who ignore history are doomed to repeat it

Generally, people who are educated in history, are less likely to support the covid agenda or submit to the forced injections. Here is a six minute crash course on some of the unlawful medical experiments inflicted on innocent people over the last century; leading up to the current covid crimes against humanity.

Original Video

Did you know that nearly half of all German doctors joined the Nazi Party early in the mid twentieth century?

Many people, including myself, wonder: how could so many physicians devote themselves to the unscientific and evil covid agenda?

One simple answer is to gain reward and avoid punishment. It is much like training a smart dog. In the case of the covid agenda and doctors, the reward is easy money and easy work; covid is a lucrative game for the compliant physician. By contrast standing against the covid agenda and practicing proper medicine at this time is met with severe financial and professional attacks by medical regulatory bodies, like the CPSO in my case.

Here is a much more intricate and historical answer. It is found in an article published October 3rd , 2012 in the International Journal of Law and Psychiatry. The article entitled “Why Did So Many Doctors Join The Nazi Party” includes this abstract:

During the Weimar Republic in the mid-twentieth century, more than half of all German physicians became early joiners of the Nazi Party, surpassing the party enrollments of all other professions. From early on, the German Medical Society played the most instrumental role in the Nazi medical program, beginning with the marginalization of Jewish physicians, proceeding to coerced “experimentation,” “euthanization,” and sterilization, and culminating in genocide via the medicalization of mass murder of Jews and others caricatured and demonized by Nazi ideology. Given the medical oath to “do no harm,” many postwar ethical analyses have strained to make sense of these seemingly paradoxical atrocities. Why did physicians act in such a manner? Yet few have tried to explain the self-selected Nazi enrollment of such an overwhelming proportion of the German Medical Society in the first place. This article lends insight into this paradox by exploring some major vulnerabilities, motives, and rationalizations that may have predisposed German physicians to Nazi membership—professional vulnerabilities among physicians in general (valuing conformity and obedience to authority, valuing the prevention of contamination and fighting against mortality, and possessing a basic interest in biomedical knowledge and research), economic factors and motives (related to physician economic insecurity and incentives for economic advancement), and Nazi ideological and historical rationalizations (beliefs about Social Darwinism, eugenics, and the social organism as sacred). Of particular significance for future research and education is the manner in which the persecution of Jewish physician colleagues was rationalized in the name of medical ethics itself. Giving proper consideration to the forces that fueled “Nazi Medicine” is of great importance, as it can highlight the conditions and motivations that make physicians susceptible to misapplications of medicine, and guide us toward prevention of future abuse.

Here is the complete article: Why did so many German doctors join the Nazi Party early? By Omar S. Haque, Julian De Freitas, Ivana Viani, Bradley Niederschulte, and Harold J. Bursztajn.