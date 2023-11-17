Abused Power Can’t Change Reality
Not safe; not effective; not a vacine. Here’s Dr Trozzi and Michael Alexander’s first post-penalty hearing interview with Wayne Peters: What’s Up Canada?
I promise you will not be bored with this uncensored free speech and pursuit of truth. This is my first video recorded interview since the Nov 10 CPSO penalty hearing against me for telling you that the coerced covid-19 injections are “not safe, not effective and not vaccines”. Constitutional lawyer Michael Alexander and I joined Wayne Peters of What’s Up Canada.
Power can not change reality. Whipping nurses and doctors does not convert the most lethal medical intervention in history into a “safe effective vaccine”. It is a crime to abuse good nurses and doctors, but we are not the worst victims of these crimes. It is the dead, the mourning, and the injured.
Wayne Peters and What’s Up Canada? Website. Rumble.
