Dr Mark Trozzi

Dr Mark Trozzi

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Lori Dubeau's avatar
Lori Dubeau
14h

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/19skWAKYmn/?mibextid=wwXIfr

Colleague who shares similar targeting that you any many others experienced

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1 reply by Dr Mark Trozzi MD
Deborah Mary Sacco's avatar
Deborah Mary Sacco
3h

I am pretty sure you are up on the new study of neurological degeneration that Dr. Bhaktti in Germany has a lot to say about. I certainly notice it, the behavioural changes in the general public is becoming more significant. I can see why Dr. Bhakti is feeling and voicing great despair for those that got jabbed for what he saw in degeneration of the brain functions and feared for those that try to make it 10 years after the jab. Without directly saying so, it seems he was quite hopeless for them and what help can you give them? I could see this right from the very beginning and said that within 10 years few would live well with all their functions working and past 10 years, seems like game over. Then you have ones like Elon Musk saying just plug into his "Neuro-link" to solve the problem. That is just rude on so many levels of evil ! So brace yourselves, all of you brave hearts, the evil ones last blow will not be a pretty picture until their complete demise. And that is coming soon, I pray. God Bless you and your family, for the true Brave Hearts that you are. Remember you were built for this endurance by Divine Design, trust in it.

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