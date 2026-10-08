In this interview with Ontario Party Leader Derek Sloan, I reflect on the personal cost of opposing the COVID response and why the fight for medical freedom and accountability is far from over. We discuss unresolved problems from the COVID era, the continued expansion of mRNA technology, emerging concerns surrounding AI-driven genetic engineering, and ongoing research into COVID “vaccine” injuries. I also share my appreciation for Derek’s willingness to speak out during COVID and my support for the work he continues to do with the Ontario Party.

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About Derek Sloan

Derek Sloan is a lawyer and former federal Member of Parliament who represented Hastings—Lennox and Addington from 2019 to 2021. During the COVID response, he became a prominent parliamentary critic of lockdowns, vaccine mandates, and restrictions on medical and scientific debate.

Since 2021, Sloan has led the Ontario Party, which is an important alternative to Ontario’s established political parties. Its priorities include individual rights, freedom of speech, parental rights, limited government, fiscal responsibility, and accountability for the COVID response.

Visit the Ontario Party Website

I left my medical practice, lost my licence, exhausted my savings, and had to file for bankruptcy because of the personal and financial cost of opposing the COVID response. Many other ethical doctors had to do the same.

Medical regulation remains fundamentally unchanged since the COVID “pandemic,” with greater restrictions on natural health products alongside streamlined licensing for novel pharmaceuticals.

mRNA technology continues expanding beyond COVID “vaccines,” including Moderna’s mFLUSIVA and continued investment in mRNA manufacturing.

Recent experiments using AI to design functional phages demonstrate rapidly advancing genetic engineering capabilities, which could potentially be extended to dangerous gain-of-function research involving human viruses.

Ongoing research into COVID “vaccine” injuries involves examining mechanisms including unusual clot-like structures, immune dysfunction, cancer susceptibility, and impaired responses to infection.

Despite greater scrutiny of the COVID response, accountability remains incomplete. Public pressure must continue to be applied to investigations involving figures such as Anthony Fauci.

I support Derek Sloan and the Ontario Party as they continue pushing for political accountability and challenging the policies and institutions that shaped the COVID response.

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