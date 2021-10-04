Scientific and legal experts from around the world have been collaborating in much detail for the past one and a half years. Scientific realities are fully illuminated now. The pandemic, PCR tests lockdowns, masking and forced injections are all rooted in deception and corruption.

While scientific and legal teams from around the world are working together; specific fronts of advanced action are emerging. South African legal teams are spearheading actions, that should lead the way for the rest of Africa and the world.

The South African president, parliament and central bank of South Africa have committed numerous violations of their constitution, violated human rights, severely damaged health and society, and strapped massive unjustified debt on the citizens of South Africa.

The legal proceedings, court case 299/21, now before the constitutional court of SA, present a massive cache of evidence of the illegality and corruption of the Criminal Covid Enterprise’s South African operatives. They seek bold and necessary actions by the court to end the covid abuse, free the people, deliver justice, and take measures to end the operations of the global predators such that this never happens again. If the justice system is intact, and this action succeeds as it rightly should; then the legal remedies to the criminal covid enterprise can free mankind, so we may rise to greater heights than ever before.

Please pray for the South African people and this noble team of lawyers, scientists, doctors, and activists, as well as the massive team of us rising around the world and coming together.