Dr Mark Trozzi

Dr Mark Trozzi

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Mark F Smith's avatar
Mark F Smith
2h

Pandora’s Box comes to mind. Fools rush in where the wise fear to tread.

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Thomas Maler's avatar
Thomas Maler
1h

Your concerns are totally valid Mark. However my hope is that the difference not only in size but in complexity of the genome between phages and viruses that infect mammalian cells is so great that it will take the lunatics that would try it too long or that it won’t work.

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