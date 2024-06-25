An Injection of Truth | Complete
Dr Byram Bridle, Dr William Makis, Dr Eric Payne, Dr Jessica Rose, Dr Chris Shoemaker, Dr David Speicher, Dr Trozzi, Jeffery Rath, Dan Heartman, Shaun Newman, Darrell Komick, Eric Bouchard, and more.
When I received the request to travel to Calgary Alberta for this event sponsored by a riding of the UCP party, which holds a majority government in the province, I knew immediately that this was a priority and started making travel plans.
A delegation of Canadian MD’s and scientists was called upon to present scientific information, help explain the dramatic rise in unexplained deaths of children in Alberta by more than 3000%, and provide Albertans and people around the world with critical knowledge needed to ensure informed consent or informed refusal of modified mRNA C-19 injections, commonly referred to as Covid-19 “vaccines”.
Prior breakthroughs in bringing truth to governments have involved minority parties facilitating our speeches to governments, including the Parliament of the European Union, the Romanian Parliament, the US Senate, and various other states and countries.
An Injection Of Truth marks a new breakthrough in that the organising political party holds the majority in the legislative assembly of Alberta. It was an honour and a great opportunity in our mission to restore justice, human rights, the rule of law, and health to society.
This collection of presentations is exceptional. I encourage you to revisit the post to view the full collection and to share this material with friends, family, and your elected public servants at all levels of government: municipal, provincial or state, and federal.
Sincere thanks to the organisers and my fellow scientists and experts who presented this material.
Full Event Recording
Dr. Eric Payne, M.D.
Experimental COVID Genetic Injections – Informed Consent vs. Medical Propaganda
Dr. David J. Speicher, PhD
Residual DNA fragments detected in monovalent and bivalent Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna modRNA COVID-19 vaccines
Dr. Byram W. Bridle, PhD
What historical science supports the ban of mRNA COVID jabs?
Dr. Mark Trozzi, M.D.
Mechanisms of injuries of Covid-19 mRNA injections
Dr. Chris Shoemaker, M.D.
Ban all C19 Spike Protein generating mRNA shots immediately
Dr. William Makis, M.D.
COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines on Alberta’s Childhood vaccination schedule
Dr. Jessica Rose, PhD
Does science support banning the modified mRNA/LNP platform?
