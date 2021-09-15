To the police,

Over the last year and a half, we have seen our police used as tools to abuse and suppress innocent people, for a fake pandemic and unfounded, unscientific, and abusive public health mandates. Must this story bare yet more misery?

We receive sad news every day, such as this recent story from Israel:

“…sad news one of the active freedom fighters in Israel who participated in peaceful rallies with a megaphone–was, beat up by police, tasered, broken bones. put in “covid” unit where he apparently became ill, and he died –murdered yesterday. His name was Hai Shaulian”

This is a pleading cry to our police to awaken! Use your critical reasoning. Don’t allow yourselves to be brainwashed, nor follow the orders of tyrannical predators. If this ship continues sinking, we all go down together. We need you to be our heroes now. Otherwise, we will continue in despair, watching free society perish. Please, arrest the criminals, protect the innocent; no matter what! May the next page of humanities story be one of overcoming evil and returning to love and joy.

Please defend innocent people against the covid-criminals. Uphold the essential principles of law. If you will not defend the innocent, who will? Stop bowing your heads in obedience to the global predators; stop enforcing planetary genocide. Choose to be on the right side of history.

Ethical police officers: Do not submit; Unite!

Yes, there is a Canadian chapter of Police for Freedom growing stronger every day. Relief is coming in many forms including real police who remember why they took their oaths. Don’t surrender; it is your body, and your choice. Your employer may fire you; your school or University may bar you; but justice is coming, and they will pay. Refuse forced injections and other violations of your rights.

Real police are rising to defend us; to hunt the covid criminals; to stop forced injections, and to end rampant human rights violations.

~The Trozzi Team

Police For Freedom