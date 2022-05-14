Anita Krishna is a real journalist. That’s a rare and special thing in Canada now. She was a former Global News director. Just as Dr Alexander’s intelligence, ethics and honesty came between him and a corrupted academia; Anita’s good character and pursuit of truth, separated her from the corrupted media.

We are very grateful that Anita Krishna is upholding journalistic principals, standing against the criminal covid enterprise, and choosing to serve the truth regardless of the persecution.

Anita is writing on substack here:

We can support Anita here or by etransfer at: anita808@shaw.ca