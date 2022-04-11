April 11, 2022 Dr Trozzi hosts the WCH General Assembly
Backroom political deals are going on around the world, which sell all of us out, undermine national sovereignty, and will create a dystopian authoritarian nightmare if not stopped.
Today, April 11, 2022 Dr Trozzi hosts the World Council for Health General Assembly at 2 PM EDT Toronto time. We will hear in depth evidence and analysis of backroom political deals going on around the world, that sell all of us out, undermine national sovereignty and human rights, and create a dystopian authoritarian nightmare that we must stop. Join here