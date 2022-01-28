Original Video

Taking Back Our Freedoms - Our Message is for both the "vaccinated" and the "unvaccinated"

Description

Today the colossal convergence of Canada’s freedom convoys, exert the rightful authority of the people. We will not be slaves, and we will no longer tolerate the tyranny, oppression, human rights violations, or crimes against humanity.

Thanks to my dear friend, Dr Francis Christian, Canadian surgeon, historian and poet, for this inspirational video for this historic time as the colossal convoys converge on Ottawa. To this clear and passionate message, with moist eyes, I say “amen!”.

Great video.