Following the recent discussion I enjoyed with Dr Morris, Dr Frith, and Glenn Blakeney on Bermuda Magic 102.7 FM; Glenn Blakeney asked me about this video from Dr Jeremy Faust with Dr Paul Offit.

Here is my reply to Glenn and our friends in Bermuda, commenting on this video:

Dear Glenn,

I am impressed with this level of medical prostitution. I think that this chap has made a fortune in the vaccine industry and as a PR face for the covid agenda and Big Pharma.

The many great doctors, nurses, and scientists of the past four years that I know have a few things in common: they recognized that the wheels came off public health, and that the covid agenda and the injections looked bad from the start. They have worked harder than ever in their lives, alerting people and fighting for the truth and people’s health and rights. They have suffered great losses for doing so. This guy is the opposite.

I will share some brief counters on the science, and I have extensive libraries to offer for deeper dives.

May I briefly set the science aside and comment that I find it laughable that Offit accuses RFK Jr, who has a long history with the democratic party, of being a “far right winger”. RFK shares well researched opinions, and has worked very hard for at least four decades to protect the planet and our children.

Also I find it an inversion of reality that Offit heralds Dr Ala Stanford as a hero, for injecting black people with a genetic toxin that among other things increases there risk of covid disease. She professed that these dangerous genetic injections were “safe and effective vaccines”, and she harped innocent people until they took them. It would have been much better for her to recognize the significance of chronic vitamin D deficiency among black, Hispanic and other dark skinned people, due to higher levels of UV blocking melanin in their skin. High levels of melanin has advantages and disadvantages. While more resistant to solar radiation, it is harder to make vitamin D. This is why, with very affordable and safe vitamin D supplementation, covid infection rates and deaths of people with dark skin plummet, as do many other infections, cancers and chronic conditions.

The coerced injections on the other hand, worsen covid infections, and have dwarfed all records of deaths and injuries caused by any medical intervention in history.

In my opinion Drs Faust and Offit are serving Big Pharma, and are completely compromised scientifically and ethically.

Here are a few brief items that may be worth investigating:

What about actual vaccines - the kind before the genetic injections?

As for the relationship of these covid genetic experimental “vaccine” injections, with covid infections rates and severity:

Here is a great expert on the last subject:

As to the deception, predictable danger, and early red alerts that these injections were very bad, I published this in 2021

Pfizer’s own documents, as fraudulent as they were, contained red flags so strong that these misrepresented genetic injections should have never been injected into a single person.

Thanks for sharing the video Glenn. I hope you find the above comments both informative and entertaining.

Blessings,

Mark Trozzi MD

