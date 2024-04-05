On March 8th 2024, I was pleased to join Dr Cindy Morris and Dr Kuni Frith with Glenn Blakeny on Bermuda Radio MAGIC 102.7. This occurred in the context of the World Council For Health’s decentralization and pro-individual-and-national-sovereignty program, in which nations are establishing Country Councils around the world. Drs Morris and Frith are involved in establishing WCH Bermuda and invited me for this conversation as a global WCH steering committee member. What unfolded was a lively conversation on subjects of great importance. The show not only went over-time, but the radio station has since re-played it on the air repeatedly due to many requests from their audience in Bermuda. Here is the audio file. I hope you enjoy it too!

1× 0:00 -1:19:22

Following the live airing of this conversation, the host Glenn Blakeny wrote:

“The feedback has been extraordinary and as a result, I’ve received additional requests to replay the interview again”

Dr Cindy Morris (left) Dr Kuni Frith (middle) Glenn Blakeny (right)

More about Glenn Blakeny:

‘Glenn Algernon Blakeney’ J.P. was born in Paget Parish, Bermuda. He served for two years as the Progressive Labour Party ‘Public Relations Officer’ before being elected as a ‘Member of Parliament’ during the Bermuda General Election of July 24, 2003. During his political tenure, he served in Cabinet as Minister of Environment and Sport.

Glenn retired from politics on December 7, 2015, and resumed oversight of Inter-Island Communications Limited as CEO, which is the parent company of Bermuda’s two most popular commercial radio stations (Hott 107.5 FM and Magic 102.7 FM). The company launched the first of its two radio stations July 5, 2004.

Glenn started his successful broadcasting career in Bermuda with the ‘Capitol Broadcasting Company’ in 1977, before joining ‘The Bermuda Broadcasting Company’ and subsequently the DeFontes Broadcasting Company. In 1980, Glenn was hired by ‘Radio One’ founder and media icon ‘Cathy Hughes’, where he served as evening radio personality on WOL 1450 AM in Washington DC, which was the first station launched by ‘Radio One’.

It was during 2010 that Glenn established ‘Bermuda Soul Record Company, Ltd. The independent label is dedicated to assisting talented Bermudians launch careers as professional ‘recording artists’. Glenn has also written and co-produced several commercial jingles with iconic Bermudian producers, including the late Steve Easton, John Woolridge, Robert Edwards, Tim Darrell and Canadian producer, Orville Malcolm.

On March 6, 2020, soon after the global COVID-19 pandemic hit Bermuda, Glenn returned to the airwaves on Magic 102.7 FM providing a platform for listeners to hear information surrounding the impact of COVID-19 via interactive public dialogue during the mandatory lockdown. The ‘Glenn Blakeney Show’ airs Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays between 2:00 PM and 6:00 PM. The live talk show has become one of the most popular local radio programmes and features a variety of inspirational music genres that complement stimulating conversation on various topics and relevant current affairs.