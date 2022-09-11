Please have a look at the exceptional WCH events happening this week in Vienna Austria. The Better Way Media Conference Plus. It starts Sept 15 and runs through to the 18th. It includes real honest media experts from around the world including Canada; medical, scientific, and legal experts including myself and other covid truth leaders; a concert; a huge rally; a press conference and more. It would be amazing to see you live there; but free virtual attendance to any or all of the events are available to you also.

Source

Check out all the details here https://betterwayconference.org/vienna-conference/