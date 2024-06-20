Dr. Laura Braden has two science degrees: one in cellular and molecular biology and one in neuroscience. She also holds a PhD in Biology and Molecular Immunology; and two post-doctoral fellowships: one in pathology and microbiology and one in immunology.

During the 2023 National Citizens Inquiry hearings in Toronto, Dr Braden delivered an exceptional presentation that exposed in detail the destructive criminal covid agenda that was carried out against Canadians.

This molecular biologist has deep insider knowledge and experience in the Canadian scientific and academic culture, which is funded and influenced by Big Pharma.

In 2021, Dr Braden refused to be injected with the C-19 genetic experiments that were forced into Canadians. Like so many good Canadians, she was unlawfully ejected from her university research laboratory and academic work.

In addition to the lies of COVID-19, Dr Braden became aware of the reckless and dangerous practices of Big Pharma and the government when she asked simple questions of her local public health nurse regarding vaccines that she was being encouraged to have injected into her own children. This initiated her deep reevaluation of contemporary medical science, which started her on a new path of independent research.

By poring through medical literature, Dr Braden has been identifying molecules with powerful medicinal and healing properties. She has looked for sources of these medicinal molecules within both natural flora, as well as plants that she and her team can grow where she lives on Prince Edward Island.

Dr. Braden’s discoveries have been profound. In addition to growing and harvesting medicinal plants, she has constructed a laboratory where she isolates and concentrates medicinal molecules. She is producing tinctures and concentrates with profound healing properties.

In this interview, Dr Braden reveals natural remedies that big pharma does not want you to know about. May Dr Braden’s insights help you and your family live free of disease, while achieving optimal health. Her humor and philosophical insights are also priceless.

The Power of Plants

Scientific Resources from Dr Braden:

