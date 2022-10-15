Dr Josh Guetzkow PhD Senior Lecturer Dept. of Sociology & Anthropology Institute of Criminology, Hebrew University, presents Pfizer's notorious Clinical Trial Data.

Here is part two of the five part Vienna Better Way Conference panel on what the future of “big pharma” should be. Here Dr Josh Guetzkow shares his team’s deep dive into some extremely fraudulent science by a chronically criminal corporation: Pfizer. This left me calling for Pfizer’s CEO Albert Bourla to join the likes of Tedros, Fauci, Gates, Trudeau and Schwabb on Humanity’s Most Wanted List.