Here is the next instalment of the five part Vienna series on what the future of “big pharma” should be. Here Professor Robyn Cosford MD MBBS(Hons) exposes the shameless and heartless profiteering of “big pharma” through the plandemic and forced covid injections. She also provides insights into what God and nature offer us in contrast to these devils and their poisons.

The Better Way events from September 15 through 19, 2022 in Vienna, Austria were hosted by We Show Our Faces and co-sponsored by the World Council for Health.