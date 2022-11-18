Thanks Awake Canada for all your great work, including bringing Brandy Vaughn to our attention.

Before Covid, Viox was a high profit deadly drug. It made Merck a fortune and killed between 50,000 and 500,000 people. Brandy Vaughn was an employee of Merck Pharmaceuticals; her job was to promote viox. When she realized the “profit over people” philosophy of the murderous lot in big pharma, she walked out. She became a valiant whistle blower and fought hard in the covid war. After threats, and multiple break ins to her home, 44 year old Brandy was found dead by her son on December 7, 2020. We shall not forget her. Here is a motivating and informative video featuring her messages and insights into the evils of “big pharma” and the danger they present to us all.

