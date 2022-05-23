Bright Light News | Fake Pandemics, Gates, 5G, Transhumanism
Thanks Gord Parks and Bright Light News for this no-holds barred discussion on such topics as the corruption of the WHO, Big Pharma and Bill Gates, transhumanism, 5G and more.
Follow and support Bright Light News for more great journalism
Access more of Bright Light News here: http://brightlightnews.com
Donate to Bright Light News at: https://donorbox.org/help-bright-light-news-deliver-facts-the-mainstream-media-won-t
or by etransfer to: gord@brightlightnews.com
Telegram: https://t.me/blnewsmedia
Twitter: https://twitter.com/BLNewsMedia
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/blnewsmedia/channel/
FB: https://www.facebook.com/BLNewsMedia