Researchers in Ohio studied 152 severely ill adult patients who were admitted to Ohio State University Hospital with Acute Respiratory Failure (ARF) between May 2020 and November 2022. Of these patients, 112 tested positive for COVID-19, while 40 did not. Among the 112 COVID-positive ARF patients, 20 had received COVID-19 "vaccines" and 89 had not. The death rate during hospitalization was 37% in the unvaccinated group, while it was 70% in the vaccinated group. The vaccine almost doubled the risk of dying from COVID-19 respiratory disease. The death rate was lower among all age groups if they were not vaccinated.

The vaccinated group had higher rates of comorbidities (other health problems); however, even when the data was adjusted for this using the Charlson Comorbidity Score, the results still showed that being COVID-19 vaccinated carried a higher risk of death from COVID-19 respiratory disease.

The researchers also compared antibody levels among the patients. The vaccinated group had higher levels of IgG4 antibodies, which are known to promote immune tolerance or antibody-dependent enhancement of the disease.

In summary, this study showed that among people hospitalized with severe COVID-19 respiratory disease, COVID-19 vaccinated individuals have higher levels of IgG4 disease-enhancing antibodies and are more likely to die than unvaccinated individuals.

Thanks to researchers Adhikari, Bednash, Horowitz, Rubinstein, and Vlasova for this research published on February 7th, 2024, in the journal Frontiers in Immunology. The full paper and source link are below.

Brief research report: impact of vaccination on antibody responses and mortality from severe COVID-19.

Front. Immunol., 06 February 2024 Sec. Viral Immunology. Volume 15 - 2024

