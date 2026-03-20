Dr Trozzi

Dr Trozzi

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Linelle MacDougal's avatar
Linelle MacDougal
8h

Sometimes I wonder if it's more than just clots that some aren't brave enough to speak about without being censored even today. I recall a Mr Loonie talking about these clots many years ago ;he certainly was vilified on many levels . Could just be me, but are the photos dated ?

Gp once showed me a "bone density" photo saying mine should look like what I was shown . After some research, I found the same photo in some medical book - it was a 15 year old female ;I was was in my late fifties at that time - much older now maybe wiser for pushing back years ago re treatments for prevention.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr Mark Trozzi MD
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr Mark Trozzi · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture