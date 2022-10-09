Thanks to Vaccine Choice Canada and the organization Prevent Genocide 2030 for this extremely easy yet powerful action. It will literally take two minutes: https://preventgenocide2030.org/canada-must-exit-the-who/

Step 1:

Go to: https://preventgenocide2030.org/canada-must-exit-the-who/ and click “Take Action“.

Step 2:

Fill in your information. You may edit the email if you wish to in the large text box under your details.

Step 3:

Click “Take Action” and your email will send to over 420 Canadian politicians.