Canada Exit the WHO | Powerful Action Made Very Easy
Send emails to over 420 Canadian politicians in only a few steps, to encourage them to speak up against the impositions on freedom placed by Trudeau and his regime. It is easy, yet powerful action.
Thanks to Vaccine Choice Canada and the organization Prevent Genocide 2030 for this extremely easy yet powerful action. It will literally take two minutes: https://preventgenocide2030.org/canada-must-exit-the-who/
Step 1:
Go to: https://preventgenocide2030.org/canada-must-exit-the-who/ and click “Take Action“.
Step 2:
Fill in your information. You may edit the email if you wish to in the large text box under your details.
Step 3:
Click “Take Action” and your email will send to over 420 Canadian politicians.