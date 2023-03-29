Please Sign Canada's Petition; register free to attend live or watch online. Dr Mark Trozzi testifies this Saturday April 1st from 3:40 pm to 4:20 pm. Links and schedules are all here.

Do you recall that a public inquiry was held last year from Thursday, October 13, 2022 until Friday, November 25, 2022. It was an inquiry into the invocation of the Emergency Act by WEF Operative Trudeau on Feb 14th, 2022 just before he and his regime committed, in my opinion, completely unjustified violence and human rights abuses against innocent Canadians. That shocked and angered the world. That inquiry public revealed, in the opinion of many people including myself, extensive evidence of abuse and deception of the Canadians by the WEF/Trudeau regime that is controlling the Corporation of Canada. Under its current controllers, the Corporation of Canada is a plague on Turtle Island.

The 2022 public inquiry revealed, in my opinion, complete lack of justification for WEF-Trudeau invoking the emergency measures act and assaulting the bodies, rights, assets, and livelihood of innocent peaceful Canadians. However, after all the damning evidence was presented, the public hearing ended farcically with a ridiculous declaration that all was good and Trudeau was cleared of any wrong-doing. It was a joke that demonstrated complete failure of old WEF infested institutions. For many of us, that ended any remaining debate; and we recognize now the complete dysfunction and hence complete illegitimacy of these institutions.

So, we the people of Canada, are having our own inquiry, to expose truths that have been hidden to the public. Together we will contemplate extensive evidence and our situation; as reasoning truth-seeking people with common sense; not slaves of war criminals.

We will find solutions and return human rights and rule of law, regardless of the arch-criminals controlling the now illegitimate Corporation of Canada. They are doing harm and acting without honor. Justice demands that they have forfeited their rights.

We act in honor. We do no harm. We keep our rights and freedoms. But we have to fight!

The hearings start in Toronto on March 30th 2023 at 9 A.M. EDT.

I will be testifying this Saturday April 1st from 3:40 PM to 4:20 PM in the Toronto hearings. You can register to attend or view online here.

There are further dates and locations:

Toronto, Ontario . March 30 @ 9:00 am – April 1 @ 5:00 pm

Winnipeg, Manitoba. April 13 @ 9:00 am – April 15 @ 5:00 pm

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. April 20 @ 9:00 am – April 22 @ 5:00 pm

Red Deer, Alberta. April 26 @ 9:00 am – April 28 @ 5:00 pm

Vancouver, British Columbia. May 2 @ 9:00 am – May 5 @ 5:00 pm

Quebec. May 11 @ 9:00 am – May 13 @ 5:00 pm

Ottawa, Ontario. May 17 @ 9:00 am – May 19 @ 5:00 pm

