Before “vax passes”, and before the Canadian Truckers’ convoy, there was Adamson’s BBQ. One Canadian man, Adam Skelly, stood against the tyranny. He said “No!” and took on the fight for all of our rights.

Currently the WHO and their accomplices are plotting more viruses, lockdowns, and forced injections. Meanwhile, Skelly and his team are fighting in the Canadian courts to defend our fundamental rights and freedoms.

I’ll be attending and speaking at the Adam Skelly BBQ Rebellion New Year’s Eve Fundraiser in Toronto. Please join us if you can. There is a simultaneous event in Windsor Ontario.

To purchase tickets for New Years Eve please call or text Jody Ledgerwood at 905-269-7653 for Toronto tickets; and call or text Sharon Peters at 519-816-8972 for Windsor tickets.

If you cannot make it to the New Years event, please considering donating any amount directly by e-transfer, to: ccoc4freedom@protonmail.com

Or to the GiveSendGo hosted by the Concerned Constituents of Canada at: https://www.givesendgo.com/bbq_rebellion

Concerned Constituents of Canada is a nonprofit corporation and official sponsor of the Adamson Barbeque vs. Ontario challenge

Here is a message directly from The Adam Skelly New Year’s Event Organizers: