In this video we have covered the latest updates on how and why the CPSO (College of Physicians & Surgeons) is launching investigations on Doctors that question government policies around topics like; the harm caused by lockdowns, questions about the safety and efficacy of the vaccine, mask mandates and school closures, while at the same time trying to pass legislation so they do not have to investigate the high profile doctors that are responsible for the creation of the Covid policies.

You will also here about the incredible damage that the vaccine is causing to children and why these doctors and clinicians will continue to speak out regardless of the personal cost to them on behalf of the health and safety of our children and society at large.