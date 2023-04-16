Like rare honest scientist, nurses, and doctors; Randy Hillier is a rare and special leader among us. He was serving as a member of our provincial parliament in Ontario when covid was launched. While many meat puppets in governments lined their pockets with fiat currency, and served global predators and their covid agenda against the people; Randy asked important questions, spoke truth to power, and stood with us and our truckers in Ottawa. He’s been unjustifiably arrested, removed from parliament, and faces more than one million dollars in fines for standing up for human rights in Canada. Here in conversation with Glen Jung of Bright Light News, Randy is frank and clear in exposing the nature of corruption that permeates all political parties in Canada. He explains the disingenuous practices that win elections, and line pockets, as our country spirals down the toilet.

"Political parties should be seen as legalized crime families"

Glen Jung of Bright Light News wrote:

“Now retired from a colourful political career, former Ontario MPP Randy Hillier comes firing explosive insider allegations that would only fuel the cynicism of a public already weary of political scandals, “There is no political party that has a tinker’s damn interest in the public interest.” In this no-holds barred interview, Hillier asserts that political parties are essentially “crime families” engaged in “a lawful, legalized and authorized protection racket” in which “political parties exist for their betterment, their enrichment.” Join us as Hillier, a longstanding champion of freedom and activist-turned-politician, takes us through the ins and outs of the corrupt political game where billions of dollars are at stake and the seemingly intentional abject failure of the Ontario govt’s response to Covid-19 in which Hillier was the first elected official in the world to speak out against.”

One Bright Light News reader Strelawney wrote:

“It doesn’t matter who is in power. They are all enacting UN Agenda 21. It was Conservative PM Brian Mulroney who signed Canada up to this atrocity in 1992 at the Rio Earth Summit. Then, in 2015, Conservative PM Stephen Harper signed Canada up to UN Agenda 2030, the 10 year phase as part of the overall plan for depopulation and totalitarian control aka UN Agenda 21. When Poilievre, as the new leader of the Conservative Party, stated he didn’t know what UN Agenda 2030 was, when it’s plastered all over the government’s websites, revealed himself as an enemy of the people. Also, when I did not give him money to join his party, he removed me from his mailing list after I told him I had lost my job and been disallowed to attend a family gathering even though I had proof I did not have COVID-19. Trust is gone. All of the agencies and corporations have broken the social contract with the citizens of the world.”

