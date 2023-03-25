Robert Ray Redfield Jr. (born July 10, 1951) is an American virologist who served as the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the administrator of the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry from 2018 to 2021. He was the CDC director when SARS COV2 was launched.

Speaking to a congressional hearing on March 8th 2023, Dr Redfield explained features of the SARS COV2 virus which indicate that it was intentionally engineered to bind to human ACE2 receptors and infect humans. He also notes that arch-criminals Anthony Fauci and W.H.O. Director Tedros excluded him from communications about the virus origin; despite him specifically asking to be involved.

