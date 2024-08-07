It was a great pleasure to attend a private gathering of truth and freedom lovers on July 7th in British Columbia. The event was titled a “Celebration of Freedom”. It was a health and homesteading event that occurred amidst our a tour of BC townhalls by Dr Stephen Malthouse, Ted Kuntz, Lloyd Manchester, myself and others.

ON July 7th, Dr Charles Hoffe , Dr York of the CCA , activist David Lindsey and others joined us at this countryside event. We enjoyed a variety of activities including live music, speeches, and lessons in subjects ranging from milking cows to the art of making long bows for archery.

I hope you enjoy the stories, humor, science and strategies that I share in this very free speech.

Even under threats against everything we own: We will not violate you, we will not be used as weapons against you, and we will stick to the Hippocratic oath and the golden rule.

July 7 th , 2024 Dr Mark Trozzi near Enderby British Columbia

