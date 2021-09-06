In this breaking and historic interview, the LAST SURVIVING ARCHITECT of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, The Honourable Brian Peckford, P.C., explodes onto the scene with his utter condemnation of the Canadian government’s response to the “pandemic”, and consequently its blatant violation of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

The former Premier of Newfoundland discusses with Sam Dubé, M.D., Ph.D., the flagrant disregard of the fundamental principles and laws upon which Canada and its provinces were founded as enshrined in the Charter, the abject failure and globalist agenda of current Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the undemocratic policies of the three major parties and the radical restructuring that must occur, the upcoming federal election and his support for Max Bernier and the People’s Party of Canada (P.P.C.), and what we can all do to urgently oppose the insidious, and now rapid loss of freedom and democracy.