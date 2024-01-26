Parents and athletes need to know why and how "vaccinated" athletes of all ages are collapsing and dying, and what we can do to save them.

Here Dr William Makis and I discuss tragic stories, extensive demographics, pathophysiologic mechanisms, and realistic solutions for covid-19 genetic “vaccine” victims of all ages, who are collapsing and dying in sports.

About the video above

Our conversation constitutes the first ½ hour of this most recent episode of the World Council For Health’s Better Way Today show, which also includes: a two minute brief about autopsies revealing covid-19 “vaccines” as the cause of myocarditis and death; Christof Plothe’s global Better News report, and Emma Sron’s report from “The Greater Reset 5” event in Morelia Mexico.

