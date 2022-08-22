Comedy Explains Alberta’s Death by “Unknown Cause”
Thanks to comedian JP Sears and cartoonist Anne Cantstandit for clarifying the situation about the supposedly "unknown cause" behind the increased death rate in Alberta.
Alberta’s claim that the leading cause of death in 2021 is “ill-defined and unknown” is best explained by comedians. JP Sears explains “unknown cause” disease:
Drug companies, governments, and media search for answers:
Here is our Aug 1st exposure of Alberta’s unusual 2021 death statistics: https://www.drtrozzi.news/p/leading-cause-of-death-in-alberta