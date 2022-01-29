Original Video

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Thanks DJ MacKInnon for sharing this 3 minute parody with us.

Trudeau is running into "covid-isolation"

How convenient is this? Trudeau is running into “covid-isolation” as convoys of 80,000 justifiably angry truckers head his way. He will not be available to face them. We pray the RCMP do their job, and place Justin in more appropriate isolation: https://www.ctvnews.ca/politics/pm-trudeau-in-isolation-after-covid-19-exposure-1.5756676

Russel Brand weighs in

Here’s some playful and insightful input from Russell Brand on today’s massive Canada Trucker Freedom event.

Original Video

Thanks again Will Dove, and Take Action Canada for this clarification

Original Video