Many of us have spent the last three years relentlessly punching holes in the covid deception. It is a dark and often redundant mission. Thanks to persistence however, many people are seeing the light. It is satisfying to now see someone as famous as Russell Brand, carrying covid truths to much larger audiences. From the long suffering community of ethical scientists and doctors, I would like to say “Thank You Mr Brand”.

Here are the Daily Mail, Newsweek and substack articles that Russell Brand is referring to.

Related Material: