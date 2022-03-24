Who is this Nicolae Ceaușescu?

Nicolae Ceaușescu

Nicolae Ceaușescu, like Trudeau, was a communist dictator. He and his wife Elena, ruled Romania for about 24 years, with an iron fist. Under their rule, the economic and human rights conditions in Romania were severely eroded; similar to what Trudeau is doing in Canada. Days before Christmas 1989, the Romanian uprising began in the western city of Timisoara, where a local pastor, László Tőkés, took a stand against the authorities and his loyal parishioners stood with him. Pastor László Tőkés describes the fall of Ceaușescu and how the revolution started outside his own house.

Here is a brief telling of the Romanian overthrow of Ceaușescu (2.5 min)

Here is a video of Nicolae and Elena Ceausecsu's arrest (1 min)

Does Ceausecsu's wife seem as crazy as this woman? (2 min)

What happened to Nicolae and Elena?

Nicolae and his wife Elena were executed by a firing squad. (You can find the video of that if you wish)

For villains: Romania had Ceausescu; Canada has Trudeau. Among their heroes, Romania had most notably Pastor László Tőkés; Canada has Its own.

Pastor Artur Pawlowski. (1 min)

Pastor Henry Hildebrandt ( 2 min)

There are many others standing against the current Trudeau tyranny.

Keep the faith! Have a great day!