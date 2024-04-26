Around the world, the long arms of the parasite class are working to destroy freedom of speech. If we can not speak freely we can not think together, nor function as a legitimate participatory democracy. Freedom of speech is fundamental.

The same coalition of predatory factions who are promoting pedophilic material in public schools, a mass coercion towards toxic mRNA gene therapies, and the suppression of natural supplements, are on a mission to undermine our God given right and responsibility to conduct authentic discourse. This assault on freedom of speech is being disguised as a war against “hate speech and misinformation.”

They promote dangerous lies. The lie that the deadly contaminated genetic experiments are “safe and effective covid vaccines” has directly resulted in over 17 million deaths. Simultaneously, assaulting the livelihoods and reputations of honest and courageous nurses, doctors, and scientists with inverted and false accusations of “misinformation” has deprived our public healthcare systems of do-no-harm-healers, who deserve our trust.

The global parasite class are organized and dangerous. We must take this issue seriously. To counter their vision for our world, we must be aware of their agenda, strategy, and tactics and be proactive in stepping away from the systems which abuse us.

To Trudeau and others who have killed and injured many millions of people with forced injections, staged false flags, immoral wars, and sold out our nations to the WEF and lived decadently on our tax dollars while doing so, I say:

“You have acted with great dishonor, and caused much harm; so it is you, not us, who have forfeited your freedoms. We are committed to justice and it is you who will be locked up, stripped of possessions, and silenced.“

“Hate everything that is evil and hold tight to everything that is good” - Romans 12:9

Now for the technical details:

A summary of recent laws and regulations targeting our freedom of speech:

They are sorted from the most recent proposals to earlier enactments.

1. Poland: Draft Amendment on Hate Speech 2023

Enacted : Proposed in 2023, currently a draft.

Maximum Penalties : Imprisonment ranging from three months to five years for violence or threats of violence based on discrimination. Defamation based on discrimination against sexual orientation or gender identification could result in up to three years in prison.

Significant Powers : The bill significantly widens the scope of protected categories to include disability, age, sexual orientation, and gender identification, expanding legal protection against hate speech.

Concerns and Opposition: Critics argue that the vague definitions of hate speech could criminalize conservative or religious expressions, especially those opposing certain aspects of gender ideology. There is also concern about the potential misuse of these broad definitions to suppress free speech and political dissent.

2. European Union: Digital Services Act (DSA)

Enacted : 2022.

Maximum Penalties : Non-compliance can result in fines up to 6% of global turnover for online platforms.

Significant Powers: The DSA mandates increased transparency and accountability for digital services, requiring them to quickly remove illegal content and implement mechanisms to counteract misinformation. It also establishes strict obligations for large online platforms to prevent the spread of misinformation.

3. Canada: Bill C-63 - Online Harms Act

Enacted : Proposed in 2021, expected to pass shortly.

Maximum Penalties : For social media operators and other online platforms: Administrative monetary penalties (AMPs) up to the greater of 6% of global revenue or $10 million; for offenses, up to the greater of 8% of global revenue or $25 million. For individuals: Criminal offenses under the act, such as distributing hate propaganda or advocating genocide, carry a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

Significant Powers: This bill empowers the Digital Safety Commission to enforce compliance, including entering any place for inspections and compelling platforms to remove harmful content within 24 hours.

4. France: Legislation Against Misinformation During Elections

Enacted : 2018.

Maximum Penalties : The law allows for rapid judicial action to block the dissemination of misinformation during electoral periods. Specific penalties include fines, though exact maximums are not detailed in the primary sources.

Significant Powers: Judges can order the immediate halt of misinformation spread and block access to websites disseminating false information to protect electoral integrity.

5. Scotland: Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Act 2021

Enacted : April 2021.

Maximum Penalties : Enhanced penalties for existing crimes when motivated by hatred against protected characteristics, which can include imprisonment up to 7 years and/or £10,000 fine.

Significant Powers: Introduces "stirring up hatred" offenses which apply to various protected characteristics, significantly broadening the legal scope against hate speech.

6. Ireland: Incitement to Violence or Hatred and Hate Offenses Bill 2022

Enacted : Proposed in 2022, pending final approval.

Maximum Penalties : Up to five years' imprisonment for hate speech offenses.

Significant Powers: New laws enable authorities to enter homes based on mere suspicion of possession of hate speech materials, emphasizing a proactive approach to preventing hate crimes.

7. British Columbia: Health Professions and Occupations Act (HPOA)

Enacted : 2021.

Maximum Penalties : Up to $200,000 in fines and/or up to 2 years in jail for healthcare workers who spread misinformation.

Significant Powers: This act grants regulatory bodies extensive oversight to enforce compliance among healthcare professionals, ensuring adherence to public health guidelines.

8. World Health Organization: International Health Regulations (IHR) Amendments and Pandemic Treaty

Proposed : 2022.

Maximum Penalties : Not specified as penalties vary by country; typically involves financial penalties or resource allocations for non-compliance.

Significant Powers: These amendments and the new treaty aim to strengthen global pandemic preparedness and response, including obligations for countries to combat health misinformation. This includes mandatory funding allocations to support these measures, enhancing the WHO's ability to coordinate international health efforts.

