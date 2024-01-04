Covid Crimes Analysis with Dr Naomi Wolf and Dr Mark Trozzi
Dr Naomi Wolf and Dr Mark Trozzi discuss front line stories, crimes of covid, genetic “vaccines”, contamination, DNA, detox, and survival - 30 minute interview.
Dr Naomia Wolf and her team at the Daily Clout, performed the epic feat of dissecting mountains of Pfizer documents, which were written to confuse us and cover up the violence and fraud of the genetic jabs. It was a great pleasure to be her recent guest on The Daily Clout.
Doctors Naomi Wolf and Mark Trozzi discuss psychology that created covid compliance among doctors and nurses
2 ½ minute short clip
Covid Deep Dive With Drs Naomi Wolf and Mark Trozzi
In this interview Drs Wolf and I discussed:
theories about the possible non-existenceof SARS CoV2 which I respect, though I personally believe that the virus does exist
the psychological and economic reasons that the vast majority of doctors were coerced into complying with the covid agenda, being injected with the genetic experiment, and injecting it into their patients
my personal experiences on the covid front line in 2020
why I have been absolutely committed to stopping these injections from the beginning
how the covid “vaccines” have gone from bad to worse in terms of the claimed ingredients, the chemical contamination , the DNA adulteration, and the SV40 promoter sequence
some of the injections’ mechanisms of harm
and ways to detoxify and survive.
… All in just 30 minutes. I hope you enjoy and share this video.
Unleash Liberty:
Dr Naomi Wolf and Daily Clout website and X (twitter)
Spike Support Formula
Nattokinase is a proteolytic enzyme with fibrinolytic (anti-clotting) effects, that may maintain a healthy immune system. It includes Dandelion root which may support cellular defense + 4 other natural non-GMO and scientifically supported ingredients.
10% Discount with code: TROZZI
Note: A portion of your purchase goes towards supporting my work.
Related Material:
Dr Trozzi’s history of Covid-19 Genetic “Vaccines” discovery:
September 2022 What’s Really in the Covid “Vaccines” (chemical contamination)
International Expert Panel Confirms The Genetic Invasion of Humanity
Key Research
Dr David Martin. The weaponization of the spike protein of the WIV1 Wuhan virus has a paper trail. The covid enterprise is a case of premeditated mass murder. Trudeau is deeply involved.
Dr Josh Guetzkow PhD Senior Lecturer Dept. of Sociology & Anthropology Institute of Criminology, Hebrew University, presents Pfizer’s notorious Clinical Trial Data. November 2022.