There is a major online event Tuesday February 28th from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST Toronto ( that’s 7 pm to midnight CET in Germany). Sucharit Bhakdi and 20 expert will expose in detail the covid pharmaceutical crime of the century, and advance our moves to justice and the return of law.

The big MWGFD- online symposium titled "Gene-based "vaccines" /COVID vaccination – the pharmaceutical crime of the century?" will take place on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 from 6 p.m. to midnight German time (CET). (That is 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST Toronto).

Program and participating experts:

Part 1 | Scientific findings and facts about COVID "vaccination“ and gene-based vaccines in general

Welcome and introduction to the topic – what should we focus on now? Prof. Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, Specialist in microbiology and infection epidemiology, chairman of the MWGFD e.V. How do gene-based vaccines work? Why are they so dangerous? Prof. Dr. Stefan Hockertz, immunotoxicologist Gain-of- function research -The spike protein as a “bioweapon“? Prof. Dr. Ulrike Kämmerer, human biologist The results of the “Pathology Conference“ as an important piece of the puzzle in proving the crime: Prof. Dr. Arne Burkhardt, pathologist Effects of these “vaccines” on fertility and pregnancy. Dr. Dr. Christian Fiala, specialist in gynecology and obstetrics, general practitioner, tropical medicine Further evidence of the dangers of COVID vaccination: Prof. Dr. Werner Bergholz, physicist, expert for quality and risk management Questionable vaccine approval and conspicuous health insurance data: Tom Lausen, programmer and data analyst Recent studies demonstrating the dangers of the COVID vaccination – and why many “long-Covid“ cases are nothing more than post-vaccine syndromes: Prof. Dr. Andreas Sönnichsen, specialist in internal medicine and general medicine The further menacing plans of the WHO and what we can do about it: Philipp Kruse, attorney, Switzerland Critical remarks on the pharmaceutical-dominated vaccination process in general: Andreas Diemer, general practitioner and physicist

Part 2 | What to do from the legal point of view?

Criminal charges against the Swiss Federal President Berset for abuse of office – Will Switzerland become the first country to ban COVID vaccinations? Pascal Najadi, Swiss businessman, investment banker, triple vaccinated The lawsuit against the Swiss regulatory authority Swissmedic: Philipp Kruse, attorney, Switzerland Civil law claims for damages by vaccination victims: Tobias Ulbrich, attorney, Criminal charges against the PEI (the German regulatory authority), the EMA and some German politicians: Wilfried Schmitz, attorney

Part 3 | How can we help people who have been vaccinated or who have been harmed by the vaccination from a medical and therapeutic point of view?

Is there shedding? And if so, what dangers are realistic? Prof. Dr. Michael Palmer, specialist in microbiology and infection epidemiology, clinical pharmacology Which laboratory parameters for the diagnosis of vaccine damage? Prof. Dr. Martin Haditsch, specialist in microbiology, virology and infection epidemiology Which options in therapy and prophylaxis of vaccine damage have proven successful so far (as representatives of the doctors): Dr. Walter Weber, specialist in internal medicine, co-founder of “Ärzte für Aufklärung“ (=“Doctors for Enlightenment”) Which options in therapy and prophylaxis of vaccine damage have proven successful so far (as representatives of the naturopaths): Kristina Wolff, naturopath Ketogenic diet as a self-help option: Prof. Dr. Ulrike Kämmerer, human biologist Presentation of the therapy concept of a Japanese medical team Dr. Fujisawa et al., a Japanese medical team

Organization and moderation: Dr. Ronald Weikl, specialist in gynecology and obstetrics, general practitioner, naturopathy, Vice Chairman of the MWGFD

The event sponsor organization is MWGFD. If you can’t make the live event, consider saving this post. We will endeavour to have the recording here soon.

