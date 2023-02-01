Defending Canada with Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson
Attorney Michael Alexander, Dr Charles Hoffe, Dr Patrick Phillips, and Dr Mark Trozzi have an excellent, nearly 2hr-long conversation with Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson. This is well worth your time.
On January 31st, 2023 we had information-dense conversation. We discussed the most current science, legal strategies, and spiritual insights into our current position in the covid-war. It’s a full length video, but well worth playing on high speed and in portions as time permits. I think you will find any ten minute section well worth the time.