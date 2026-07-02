Part 2 of 3 — In this discussion, Christof Plothe, D.O. explores practical strategies for protecting the brain in an increasingly toxic and emf saturated world.

Building on the evidence surrounding cognitive decline, he explains how sleep, environmental exposures, nutrition, and technology use all influence the brain’s ability to repair itself and maintain healthy function. From reducing exposure to microplastics, electromagnetic fields, and ultra-processed foods to improving sleep quality, supporting the body’s natural detoxification systems, and adopting healthier digital habits, Plothe outlines a range of practical lifestyle measures aimed at preserving long-term cognitive health and resilience.

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About Christof Plothe, D.O.

Christof Plothe, D.O. is an osteopath, naturopath, researcher, and international speaker dedicated to advancing holistic and integrative approaches to health. Since the COVID era, he has become a leading voice advocating for informed consent, medical freedom, and open scientific debate surrounding public health policies and interventions.

As a steering committee member and Health and Science Lead for the World Council for Health, Plothe has worked internationally to challenge censorship, promote health sovereignty, and support individuals seeking independent information on health and human rights.

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Modern children are experiencing sharp declines in cognitive performance and motor development, driven by screen use, environmental toxins, and modern lifestyles.

Microplastics and other pollutants are growing neurological threats, with regulators raising acceptable exposure limits instead of reducing contamination.

Quality sleep is essential for brain detoxification, with phones, Wi-Fi, and electrical devices recommended to be removed from bedrooms.

Excessive screen time, electromagnetic radiation, and poor lifestyle habits contribute to impaired brain function and toxin accumulation.

Early screen exposure alters children’s brain development, reducing sensory development and emotional processing. Adults should model healthy technology habits as an example for children.

Brain health strategies include reducing toxin exposure, improving gut health, eating whole foods, and ensuring adequate intake of key nutrients.

Practical lifestyle changes include spending more time outdoors, using wired internet where possible, increasing physical activity, eating more fiber, and avoiding ultra-processed foods.

Smartphone use should be minimized by increasing distance from devices, using airplane mode, and shielding phones with radiation-blocking materials when not in use.

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