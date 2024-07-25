Conservative MP Larry Brock spoke to the Canadian Federal Ethics Committee on June 18th, 2024. MP Brock called for the RCMP to finally arrest Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Justin Trudeau should have been arrested in 2019 for obstruction of justice, which is a serious breach of the Canadian Criminal Code. On February 27, 2019, the top legal authority in our country, Attorney General Jody Wilson-Raybould, testified before the Justice Committee of the House of Commons. Her testimony lasted hours and was televised for all Canadians to see. Attorney General Wilson-Raybould presented extensive evidence that Trudeau and his regime committed the crime of obstruction of justice. She explained that Trudeau had spent months trying to interfere with the criminal prosecution of his friends at SNC-Lavalin. This is a serious breach of the Criminal Code of Canada.

I recall that day clearly. I went to bed confident that Trudeau was being taken into custody and that the rule of law would be restored in Canada. However, to my surprise, Trudeau was not arrested. Instead, our Attorney General, Ms. Wilson-Raybould, was fired by Trudeau.

I believe that the Canadian Federal government under Trudeau has been completely illegitimate since that day.

Here is Jody Wilson-Raybould's opening remarks to the justice committee on Feb 27, 2019

Here is Federal MP Larry Brock speaking in the June 18th, 2024 Canadian Federal Ethics Committee. MP Brock is calling upon the RCMP to arrest and prosecute Justin Trudeau

