Demand Justice: MP Larry Brock Calls for Trudeau's Long Overdue Arrest
Obstruction of Justice! The evidence is extensive, and the lead witness was Canada’s very own Attorney General.
Conservative MP Larry Brock spoke to the Canadian Federal Ethics Committee on June 18th, 2024. MP Brock called for the RCMP to finally arrest Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Justin Trudeau should have been arrested in 2019 for obstruction of justice, which is a serious breach of the Canadian Criminal Code. On February 27, 2019, the top legal authority in our country, Attorney General Jody Wilson-Raybould, testified before the Justice Committee of the House of Commons. Her testimony lasted hours and was televised for all Canadians to see. Attorney General Wilson-Raybould presented extensive evidence that Trudeau and his regime committed the crime of obstruction of justice. She explained that Trudeau had spent months trying to interfere with the criminal prosecution of his friends at SNC-Lavalin. This is a serious breach of the Criminal Code of Canada.
I recall that day clearly. I went to bed confident that Trudeau was being taken into custody and that the rule of law would be restored in Canada. However, to my surprise, Trudeau was not arrested. Instead, our Attorney General, Ms. Wilson-Raybould, was fired by Trudeau.
I believe that the Canadian Federal government under Trudeau has been completely illegitimate since that day.
Here is Jody Wilson-Raybould's opening remarks to the justice committee on Feb 27, 2019
Here is Federal MP Larry Brock speaking in the June 18th, 2024 Canadian Federal Ethics Committee. MP Brock is calling upon the RCMP to arrest and prosecute Justin Trudeau
Take Action.
Please join us in demanding that the RCMP arrest Justin Trudeau.
Demand action from your federal MP: Click here
Demand action from the RCMP: Click here
Demand action from the crown prosecutors: Click here
The Chief Federal Prosecutor for the national capital region (Ottawa) is Margaret Jarmoc. CFP Jarmoc’s details are here:
Public Prosecution Service of Canada, Regional Office, 160 Elgin Street – 14th Floor, Ottawa, Ontario K1A 0H8. Phone 613-957-7000
Related Material:
The Trudeau government’s culture of dishonesty and fraud. Conservative MP Larry Brock speaking June 6th, 2024 in the House of Commons.
More about Jody Wilson Raybould 2019 testimony regarding Justin Trudeau committing obstruction of justice
My thoughts on this as well as the cross canada federal and provincial covid crimes is that trudeau could not have done it alone. I have wondered openly and often in the last 4 years why the attorney general of canada did not guarantee the rights of all canadians during covid. Why the leaders of all ranks in canada hardly spoke up. (there were a few) Because if they are willing to publicly crush the rights of a single well intentioned high ranking guardian of canadian law as Jody Wilson Raybould then applying that to the rest of us is just moving a decimal point.
Forewarned is forearmed.
My MP is John Barlow. He won't even commit to undertaking a town hall. Something, I'll add, that has disappeared off the political landscape for all MP's. But somehow I expect him to arrest Trudeau? Why hasn't he asked for it in all the years he has been a sitting MP? Or any of the other Conservative, NDP or Green politicians that have been in office for enough time to collect gold plated pensions?