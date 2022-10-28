Wayne Peters is on my very short list of favorite Canadians. A former reservist and life long student of military strategies, tactics and history, Wayne set down his comfortable life and income, and committed himself fully to covid-truth, freedom, and the war for the world. On October 27, 2022, I had the opportunity to join Wayne on a live stream episode of What’s Up Canada. We had a great back and forth conversation. We discussed important medical and scientific matters , but also benefited from Wayne’s knowledge of geopolitical, legal, and strategic aspects of the war. I hope you find this enjoyable and beneficial.

Source

Wayne Peters and What’s Up Canada are a great source of real journalism and strategic advice.